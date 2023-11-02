India ‘joy to watch’, says Tendulkar after statue unveiling

A life-size statue of Sachin Tendulkar has been uneviled at the India great's Wankhede Stadium home ground in Mumbai. — AFP

MUMBAI: Sachin Tendulkar said the India team at the World Cup were a “joy to watch” after a statue of the batting great was unveiled at his Wankhede Stadium home ground in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Tournament hosts India, bidding for a third World Cup title, are the only unbeaten side left in the 10-team event heading into their pool match against Sri Lanka at the Wankhede on Thursday.

Tendulkar, a member of the India side that defeated Sri Lanka in the 2011 World Cup final at the Wankhede, was keen not to add to the pressure on a team captained by Rohit Sharma, another talented Mumbai batsman.

But after several dynamic India displays -- including a 100-run thrashing of struggling champions England last time out -- he said: “They have been a joy to watch. “I am extremely happy with the way they have played this tournament.”

Earlier Tendulkar, surrounded by photographers, television personnel and police, was serenaded onto the outfield by a band playing traditional Indian dhol drums. Then, at the push of a button, a statue created by local sculptor Pramod Kamble was unveiled amid fireworks and streamers. The statue is sited high in a gap next to the Sachin Tendulkar stand, overlooking the field of play from square-on, with the ´Little Master´ depicted at the finish of a classic straight drive -- one of his most familiar shots. While stands at many grounds around the world are named after famous players, there are few statues of living cricketers anywhere and even fewer inside a venue.