Pak U19 coach optimistic after Sri Lanka series

Pakistan U19s head coach Shahid Anwar talking to the media. — x/TheRealPCBMedia

LAHORE: Sri Lanka U19 ended their tour against Pakistan U19 with a 3-2 victory in the one-day series after overcoming the hosts in the closely-fought fifth and the deciding one-day match here at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi.

Pakistan won the solitary four-day match but Sri Lanka clinched the one-day series. In spite of losing the white-ball series, the Pakistan U19s head coach says there were noteworthy individual and collective performances during the series.

Shahid Anwar noted that both the best bowler and the best batter of the series were from Pakistan.

Shahid also emphasised that the team is preparing for upcoming events, including the Asia Cup and the World Cup, and used the series to experiment with various combinations. Shahid also praised the performance of players like Shamyl, Arafat, and captain Saad Baig. He acknowledged the need for improvement in the middle and lower-order, as well as in the fielding department.

In the four-day match, opener Shahzaib Khan was the standout batter scoring 161 in the first innings and was the player of the match. Azan Awais also impressed with a century, amassing 104. Fast bowler Mohammad Ibtisam was the leading wicket-taker with five wickets.