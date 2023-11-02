CITY PULSE

 
Thursday November 02, 2023
By Our Correspondent
November 02, 2023
This general view shows the commercial district of Pakistan's port city of Karachi. — AFP/File

The Karachi Art & Craft Gala

The Studio Seven Art Gallery is hosting an exquisite art and craft winter gala. ‘The Karachi Art & Craft Gala’ will be held at the gallery on November 4 and November 5. Contact 0345-8287226 for more information.

