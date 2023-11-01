Situationer: 21st Common Group holds sway over top Pakistani bureaucracy

The outer view of the Parliament of Pakistan. — APP/File

ISLAMABAD: Senior bureaucrats belonging to the 21st Common Group of the Central Superior Services have been holding sway over the Pakistani bureaucracy by holding key administrative positions.

According to sources, the new principal secretary to the prime minister, Capt. (retd) Muhammad Khurram Agha, belongs to the 21st Common Group.

Three serving chief secretaries in the country also belong to the 21st Common Group: Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Zaman, Sindh Chief Secretary Fakhre Alam and Azad Jammu & Kashmir Chief Secretary Dawood Muhammad Bareach.

Eight serving secretaries in the federal government also belong to 21st Common Group: Cabinet Division Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal, Climate Change Secretary Asif Hyder Shah, Planning & Development Secretary Awais Manzur Sumra, Economic Affairs Division Secretary Dr Kazim Niaz, Aviation Division Secretary Capt. (retd) Saif Anjum, Communications Special Secretary Ali Sher Mahsud, Water Resources Secretary Syed Ali Murtaza and Senate Secretariat Secretary Qasim Samad Khan.

Federal Board of Revenue Chairman Zubair Tiwana and National Electric Power Regulatory Authority Chairman Waseem Mukhtar also belong to the same Common group. Seven ambassadors of Pakistan posted in different countries also belong to the same Common Group: Ambassador to Kuwait Malik Farooq, Ambassador to France Asim Iftikhar, Ambassador to Germany Saqlain Syedah, Ambassador to the Republic of Korea Nabeel Munir, Ambassador to Kazakhstan Sajjad Ahmed Seehar, Ambassador to the UAE Faisal Tirmizi and Ambassador to Russia Shafqat Ali Khan.

Apart from them, several serving additional secretaries and senior joint secretaries in the government also belong to the same common. Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Director General Mohsin Butt, and FIA Additional DG Jan Muhammad, who earlier served as Islamabad inspector general, are also from the 21st Common, as is former Lahore CCPO Ghulam Mahmood Dogar.

It is worth mentioning here that the officers belonging to the 21st Common Group completed 30 years of civil service on October 31, 2023.