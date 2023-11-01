660 litres liquor seized, bootleggers held in Swat swoop

District Police Officer Shafiullah Gandapur speaks during a press conference at Mingora Police Station alongside other officers on October 31, 2023. — Facebook/Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police

MINGORA: The police claimed to have arrested the owner of a liquor-making factory and two bootleggers and recovered 660 litres of wine and other gadgets used for manufacturing contraband.

Speaking at a press conference at Mingora Police Station, District Police Officer Shafiullah Gandapur along with Deputy Superintendent of Police, City, Amjad Khan said that the Swat police had launched a crackdown against the criminals, including drug peddlers, mobile snatchers band other anti-social elements on the special directives Regional Police Officer, Malakand Range, Muhammad Ali Khan.

He said that the police raided a liquor-making factory and seized 660 litres of wine, equipment used in liquor making and bottles and arrested the alleged owner identified as Rahmat Ali, a resident of Rang Muhallah, and two bootleggers named Jehanzeb and Suleman.

He said that cases had been registered against the accused under relevant sections of law.The DPO said that the police had also carried out actions in various places of the district and recovered 10 kilograms of hashish, two kilograms heroin and 0.544 grams ice and arrested the accused, including a mobile snatchers named Suleman and Irfan and stolen mobile phones were recove5red as well.

The DPO explained that on the complaint of a local resident, the police in Mingora recovered four snatched mobiles and arrested the culprit.He urged the locals to help the police department in identifying the criminals and miscreants to maintain law and order in the district, adding that no one would be allowed to sabotage the peaceful environment of the valley.