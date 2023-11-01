FAPUASA condemns notices restricting teachers to protest

A representational image showing a protest. — AFP/File

Islamabad: Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Associations (FAPUASA), representing faculty members from all public sector universities across Pakistan, has strongly condemned a recent circular issued by Vice-Chancellors of various universities restricting faculty members from participating in any form of protest.

The notifications were issued in reaction to FAPUASA’s concern expressed here Monday on the delay of Basic Pay Scale faculty promotion structure policy implementation which it claimed had been agreed to by Dr Mukhtar Ahmed, the Chairperson, HEC, and his team. It also impressed upon the HEC to act swiftly and in the best interests of academic community, promoting the faculty with transparency, fairness and timely resolutions. FAPUASA had called upon the HEC boss to immediately convene a Commission meeting to address the long-pending issue of BPS promotions.

The teachers body in a statement here Tuesday expressed its faith in the fundamental right of every citizen to engage in peaceful protests as enshrined in the Constitution of Pakistan. Such restrictions are not only an infringement on this basic constitutional right but also an affront to the principles of academic freedom and democratic values.

It stressed the right to peaceful protest to be an essential part of the democratic fabric of any society. Academic institutions, in particular, it said, had traditionally been spaces for free exchange of ideas and intellectual discourse. Faculty members played a crucial role in advocating for various causes, which contributed to the betterment of society as a whole. Restricting their ability to engage in peaceful protest undermines the very essence of academia. FAPUASA calls upon the VCs of these universities to immediately withdraw the circulars that impede the faculty's right to protest.

We urge them to reconsider their stance and embrace the principles of academic freedom and free expression that had been the hallmark of higher education institutions, the office-bearers said. Furthermore, they called upon HEC to take swift action and resolve the pressing issues faced by the teaching community without any further delay. The challenges and concerns of faculty members cannot be ignored, and it is imperative for HEC to address these issues comprehensively and in a timely manner.