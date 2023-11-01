Empowering women

Some weeks ago, a group of clerics forced a teacher in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to not teach Darwin’s theory of evolution and to acknowledge that women are inferior to men. This forced declaration reminds me of the dark ages of Europe, where a Roman church ordered the arrest of Galileo Galilei upon his discovery of the heliocentric model, which states that the earth is not static rather it revolves around the sun. Similarly, women were not allowed to hold public offices or become lawyers and parliamentarians.
Fortunately, due to the separation of church from state affairs, independent research work was conducted, which led to the advancement of science and technology. Pakistan should not repeat past mistakes. It is the second-worst country in terms of gender equality and it must fasten its belts to empower women in every sector. It is on the government to empower women to bridge the gender gap and inequality.
Kifayat Ali
Gilgit
The view of a gas stove. — AFP/FileThis refers to the letter ‘Gas crisis’ by Ramsha Ansari. The writer has...
Palestinian men carried away the body of a person killed by Israeli bombardment along a debris-littered street in...
People tow their vehicles in rainwater. — AFP/FileClimate change is one of the pressing issues that has endangered...
Imran Khan. — X/@PTIofficialMany people see Imran Khan as their hero. But some see him as a villain only because he...
A man carries a crying child as he walks in front of a building destroyed in an Israeli air strike in Gaza City...
Students ride on a three-wheeler vehicle on way to their school in Peshawar on September 15, 2020. — AFPStudents of...