LDA seals 36 properties for non-payment

This still taken from a video released on October 30, 2023, shows an LDA official sealing a commercial premises. — Facebook/Lahore Development Authority

LAHORE:Taking action against defaulters of commercialisation fees, LDA teams sealed dozens of commercial premises in various areas here on Monday.

The operation was carried out on the instructions of Commissioner Lahore and DG LDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa, by the LDA Director Ayesha Mutahir. During the operation, LDA teams sealed 36 properties for non-payment of annual commercialisation fee in New Muslim Town and adjoining localities.

The properties included private offices, schools, bakeries, clinics, stores, etc. The sealed properties were defaulters of LDA and millions of rupees of commercialisation fee was pending towards them. Commissioner said that the operation would be continued without any discrimination across the City.

LDA teams also sealed the office of Punjab Food Authority (PFA) as the owner was defaulter of Rs3 million. The team also sealed the office of Social Protection Department as the building owner was a defaulter of Rs6 million. However both the government offices were de-sealed after the owners gave written undertaking of depositing the outstanding dues.