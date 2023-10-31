Body recovered from drain

Police tape is pictured at a crime scene in California, on January 22, 2023. — AFP

LAHORE:The body of a 35-year-old man was recovered from a drain in Badami Bagh here Monday. A passerby spotted the body in the drain and alerted police. A team reached the spot and removed it to morgue.

Woman’s killers arrested

Investigations police Garden Town have arrested two suspects for shooting a woman dead over a minor financial dispute. The arrested suspects have been identified as Waqas and Faiz. They had shot dead victim Arooj over a financial dispute.

Meanwhile, Organised Crime Unit Model Town has arrested three suspected burglars who were identified as Faisal Nazir, Nauman Intazar and Kamran. Police recovered cash, mobile phones and gold ornaments.

Man dies in accident

A 50-year-old man has died after being hit by a speeding car in Wahdat Colony. The unidentified victim reportedly was trying to cross a road when a speeding car hit him. The victim was shifted to hospital where he died.

Drug dealer arrested

Police and the PSCA apprehended a drug dealer. Using PSCA cameras, they targeted the suspect who was under surveillance. The drug dealer was arrested for possession of illegal drugs. The PSCA team spotted the accused with drugs in the Baghbanpura area.