Plea for NPC membership dismissed

NOWSHERA: A court in a recent judgement dismissed the plea by a journalist for the Nowshera Press Club (NPC) memberships, asking the applicant to move to the right forum.

Syed Nadeem Shah Tipu had filed an application with the Additional District and Session Judge of Nowshera, Tayyab Khan, against the NPC office-bearers and Election Committee Chairman Mushtaq Paracha for denying him the club membership.

He had claimed that the NPC general body had approved his membership application but despite that he was denied the membership which, he said, was his right.The applicant had claimed that NPC President Jehanzeb Khattak , General Secretary Syed Waliullah Shah and Election Committee Chairman Mushtaq Paracha were disregarding the NPC general body decision in favour of his membership.

Additional District and Sessions Judge of Nowshera, however, in his verdict said this court was not the right forum to take up the plea and advised the applicant to go to the relevant forum for the purpose if he had any reservation.