Govt collaborates with army to fill leadership void at PIMS, Polyclinic

Islamabad: The Ministry of National Health Services has sought assistance from the Pakistan Army Medical Corps to address leadership vacancies at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) and Federal Government Polyclinic in Islamabad.
This strategic decision aims to ensure uninterrupted healthcare service delivery, with experienced army hospital managers serving as Executive Directors for three years, possibly extended. The government's swift action has been well-received, emphasizing its commitment to public health and improved healthcare services for Islamabad residents and surrounding regions.
