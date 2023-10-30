Illegal construction continues in municipal limits

Officials of Metropolitan Corporation Lahore while sealing an illegal digging point in Lahore in this picture released on October 21, 2023. — Facebook/Metropolitan Corporation Lahore

LAHORE: Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) has failed to stop the construction of a building sealed by MO (Planning) for violating building bylaws.

Sources in MCL said MO (Planning) sealed a commercial building on Abdali Road on a complaint on Saturday evening. The building was approved as a residential building but at the site it was being constructed as a commercial building.

On inspection, the MO (Planning) found sheer violations in building bylaws and he sealed the building on Saturday evening besides informing the Zonal Officer (Planning) of Data Town.

Sources in MCL claimed that the same building was already sealed for four to five times in the past but construction didn’t resume. Sources claimed that a suspended building inspector of MCL was also found present at the site several times and was fully supporting the illegal construction.

Sources said this open violation of government’s writ has raised serious questions over the performance of the Chief Officer MCL and its MO (Planning) in stopping the illegal construction.

It is pertinent to mention here that recently the DC Lahore was made the Administrator of the MCL. Earlier this designation was held with the Commissioner Lahore. MCL was the only metropolitan in Punjab where the charge of Administrator was given to the DC instead of the Commissioner.

Sources said earlier the same ZO (P) of Data Town was served various show-cause notices for not taking action against illegal construction and The News has already published a detailed story on it.

MCL sources said so far no FIR was registered against the owner of the illegal building being constructed at Abdali Road. Sources said if immediate action was not taken then the building will be completed in a day or two.

When contacted, the Chief Officer MCL Iqbal Fareed said that strict action will be taken against illegal constructions. He said he will take up the issue to take appropriate action against the said building as well as the official(s) responsible for this.