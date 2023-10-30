The Karachi Art & Craft Gala
The Studio Seven Art Gallery is hosting an exquisite art and craft winter gala. ‘The Karachi Art & Craft Gala’ will be held at the gallery on November 4 and November 5. Contact 0345-8287226 for more information.
An Artistic Odyssey
ArtChowk the Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Sana Anwer. Titled ‘An Artistic Odyssey’, the show will run at the gallery until November 2. Contact 021-35856030 for more information.
A Silent Walk Through the Storms
ArtChowk the Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Jamal Ashiqain. Titled ‘A Silent Walk Through the Storms’, the show will run at the gallery until November 2. Contact 021-35856030 for more information.
KOSMOS: Material Metamorphosis
The Koel Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Muhammad Umar and Rabia Ali. Titled ‘KOSMOS: Material Metamorphosis’, the show will run at the gallery until November 8. Contact 021-35831292 for more information.
39th SPELT Conference
The 39th SPELT International Conference is being held on November 4 and November 5 at the Habib Public School. Call 0333-3754250 for more information.
Cityscape & Beyond
The ArtCiti gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Hanif Shehzad. Titled ‘Cityscape & Beyond’, the show will run at the gallery from November 2 to November 5. Contact 021-35250495 for more information.
