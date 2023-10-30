Literature festival ends after delighting art and literature lovers in Sukkur

Panellists can be seen listening to a speaker during a closing ceremony of the two-day Pakistan Literature Festival 2023 Sukkur on October 29, 2023, in this still. — Facebook/Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi

Sukkur: After multiple literary talks, sessions on social issues, discussions on history and musical performances, the two-day Pakistan Literature Festival 2023 Sukkur edition concluded on Sunday evening.

The event was organised by the Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi, (ACP) at the Sukkur Institute of Business administration (IBA Sukkur). A large number of writers, poets, singers, students, teachers, bureaucrats and general public participated in the festival to hear intellectual discussions on pressing issues and literary talks.

The event featured colours of Sindhi culture, book stalls, local handicrafts and Mushairah. The closing ceremony of the festival was moderated by ACP office bearer Huma Mir. It was attended by ACP President Muhammad Ahmad Shah, Sukkur Mayor Arslan Islam Sheikh, District Council Sukkur Chairman Kumail Haider Shah, IBA Sukkur Vice Chancellor (VC) Dr Asif Ahmad Sheikh, Sukkur Arts Council President Mumtaz Bukhari, veteran actor Munawar Saeed, journalists Sohail Waraich and Ghazi Salahuddin, educationist Dr Jafar Ahmed and others.

Speaking at the conclusion of the event, the ACP president said the people of Sukkur gave a great welcome to the Pakistan Literature Festival. He added that writers and poets were our national asset and we should appreciate them.

Shah expressed gratitude to the IBA Sukkur, Sukkur mayor and district council chairman saying that holding the festival would have been very difficult without their support.

The IBA Sukkur VC said that due to the success of the festival, the varsity would hold another such festival in February. He said the youths of the city wanted such events to be held regularly there.

He asked the ACP to bring Rahat Fateh Ali Khan when then came to Sukkur for the festival the next time. The Sukkur mayor said the Pakistan Literature Festival was being discussed not only in Sindh or Pakistan, but across the world.

He also condemned the Israeli atrocities in Palestine. The District Council Sukkur chairman said that there had been a negative impression about Sukkur due to which people thought that literary events could not take place there. He thanked the ACP president for choosing Sukkur as a destination of the literature festival.

Youths at the festival loved listening to poetry penned by popular poets Tehzeeb Hafi and Ali Zaryoun. A one-to-one session with famous singer Asim Azhar was also one of the most popular segments of the festival.

The festival concluded with a musical concert in which Azhar, Saif Samejo, Wahab Bugti, ACMA band, Sound of Kolachi, Faqeer Allah Rakhio, Faqeer Ayaz, Jahanzeb Shah and Aslan Shaikh performed. A large number of fans attended the concert and enjoyed the performances.