Mansehra police crack blind murder case

Superintendent of Police (SP)-Headquarters Mansehra Bilal Khan while speaking in a press briefing on October 28, 2023. — Facebook/Mansehra Police

MANSEHRA: Police on Saturday claimed to have solved a blind murder case by arresting the alleged killer and his accomplices.

In a press briefing, Superintendent of Police (SP)-Headquarters Bilal Khan said that Khaki Police Station had arrested the killer of Gul Muhammad, a resident of Bariyan Galli area.

He said three suspects, including the hired assassin, were apprehended, along with the weapon of offense and a motorcycle used in the incident.

The police officer stated that the accused had planned the murder of Muzammil, a resident of Bila Trangri area, on his wedding day due to an old enmity and his affairs with a girl, and had paid the hired killer too.

During the confrontation, Gul Muhammad, a friend of the bridegroom, was fatally shot, resulting in his death, while another bullet struck the groom’s brother, causing him an injury.

“The police launched an extensive investigation using all available means, and it emerged that Amjad, alias Kalia, had paid the hired killer Shakil to murder the groom due to his contacts with his (Amjad’s) fiancée,” he added.

The police arrested Amjad and Shakil. Also, they arrested Dost Muhammad, who had allegedly facilitated the deal between the two parties for the murder.