987 awarded degrees at FUI convocation

Islamabad: The Foundation University Islamabad (FUI) Convocation 2023 for Faculty of Engineering & IT, Faculty of Management Sciences and Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences, Foundation University School of Science and Technology (FUSST) was held at Jinnah Convention Centre on October Thursday.

Professor Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed, Sitara e Imtiaz, Chairman Higher Education Commission graced the occasion as chief guest, Acting Rector (FUI) Maj Gen Imran Fazal HI (M) (R) & Brig. Dr. Abdul Ghafoor, Pro Rector/Director, Foundation University School of Science and Technology were also present on the occasion.

A total number of 987 students were awarded degrees including 16 gold medals, 12 silver medals, 58 certificates of distinction and 95 merit certificates. Pro Rector/Director Foundation University School of Science & Technology (FUSST) presented the annual report stating that FUSST offers a vibrant student life and involves students in taking leadership roles in managing clubs, societies and events. He said that today 987 graduates will receive BS, 156 MS and 34 PhD degrees. He added, FUI’s Business Incubation Center has successfully incubated 29 start-ups, filed for 5 trademarks, one copy right and incorporated 14 companies in SECP.

These achievements are a sign that the centre is equipping incubatees with the skills to enter the competitive world of entrepreneurship. He further added, over the last year we continued our efforts to forge new linkages with local and international universities and organisations and inked 12 MoUs. He said, he’s pleased to inform that Foundation University Alumni Association is fully functional and has elected the alumni office bearers.

They are working to create a network of collaboration among the alumni, the industry they work for with the University. In the end he urged students to work to become models of ethical conduct in their personal and professional lives and urged them to put country above everything else and work for its betterment.

The chief guest, Professor Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed, Sitara e Imtiaz, Chairman Higher Education Commission awarded the Gold and Silver Medals to the graduates along with certificates. In his address, he said that this is a momentous occasion that marks the culmination of years of hard work.

He congratulated parents on their unwavering support in bringing these graduates to this moment. He emphasized on the fact that how AI has affected the practices in many profession and urged students to remain updated in order to compete globally in terms of skillset.

He admired the focus of Foundation University on research based programmes of entrepreneurship and staying up to date with emerging trends in the world of education. In the end, he wished best of luck to the students for their future and advised them to uphold the best principles of integrity and honesty. After the departure of chief guest, Acting Rector (FUI) & Pro Rector/Director (FUSST) awarded the degrees to students.