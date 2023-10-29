Religious parties APC: OIC urged to find solution to Palestine issue

Women walk past a destroyed building in the aftermath of the Israeli bombing in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on October 28, 2023. — AFP

LAHORE: All-Parties Conference, organised by Muttahida Tehreek Khatm-e-Nabuwwat Rabita Committee (MTKNRC), Saturday urged religious and political parties to provide moral, financial and military support to besieged Muslims of Palestine facing genocide at the hands of Israeli army.

A joint declaration adopted at the conference demanded setting up a platform to establish links with prominent religious and political figures of Islamic world and to persuade the OIC to find a permanent solution to Palestinian issue. The common platform should use its efforts to stop Israel's aggression, the declaration said.

The conference condemned the proposal floated by Chairman of Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) Qibla Ayaz to remove the word "minority" from the Constitution. The proposal was termed as conspiracy against the ideology and Constitution of Pakistan. “It directly facilitates the Qadiyanis in the country”, the speakers said.

Addressing the conference at the Majlis-e-Ahrar Pakistan offices, the speakers warned against all such attempts, saying they would resist every move in this direction.

The conference was held under the chairmanship of Maulana Zahid-ul-Rashdi and Maulana Abdul Rauf Malik.

Abdul Latif Khalid Cheema, Central Convener of MTKNRC said CII Chairman had based his suggestion on the plea the term “minorities” was becoming extinct, and by removing it would help end hatred from the society. He said the proposal was borrowed from the western secular powers.

The declaration demanded political, military and religious leadership to play an effective role to end unrest in the country. Restoration of economy will lead to economic stability, it said. “Special incentives should be given to the business community to revive the economy. Price control committees should be activated at the district level for the relief to the people”.

The declaration said strict arrangements should be made at borders and airports to stop smuggling of dollars. Steps should be taken to provide relief to the people after decrease in the prices of oil in world market, it said.

It also condemned the "Lahore Lahore Aye Festival", saying it amounts to rubbing salt in the wounds of Palestinian Muslims being killed mercilessly by Israeli bombardment. Being an extravagance, it was mockery of a nation suffering from poverty and serious economic crises, it said. The declaration demanded the festival must be cancelled to express solidarity with the Palestinian Muslims.