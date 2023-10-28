Abducted minor recovered

LAHORE: A five-year-old girl abducted from Ichhra was recovered by police from Bhatti Gate. Reportedly, the suspect had trapped the minor victim Kinza from Shama Stop, Ichhra. After the family of the victim alerted police, a team started looking for the minor girl and spotted her near Bhatti Gate. They arrested the suspect Munawwar and recovered the victim girl from him. Police said that the suspect during the initial investigations have confessed of committing the second bid. Earlier, he had kidnapped a girl few days back.
Man commits suicide: A 50-year-old man has committed suicide in Gujjarpura on Friday. Reportedly, the victim identified as Naveed Ramzan, was frustrated due to poor domestic conditions. He was so depressed that he hanged himself with a tree. His body was moved to morgue.
