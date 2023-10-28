Body formed to comply with SC’s Faizabad sit-in verdict

The Supreme Court building. The SCP website.

ISLAMABAD: The federal government Friday informed the Supreme Court (SC) that a three-member fact-finding committee had been constituted to ensure compliance of directions contained in a judgment, issued on February 2, 2019, in a suo moto case about the Faizabad sit-in.

In a civil miscellaneous application (CMA), filed through Attorney General Mansoor Usman Awan, the government informed the SC that in pursuance of the apex court order, passed on Sept 28, 2023, wherein the court had raised questions vis-à-vis implementation of a judgment, the committee would comprise additional secretary, Ministry of Defence, additional secretary, Ministry of Interior, and director general Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

The committee has been tasked to conduct an inquiry and fix responsibility as per the following proposed terms of reference (TORs) the government submitted.

The apex court was informed that the fact-finding committee, constituted for fixing the responsibility of Faizabad sit-in, had commenced its proceedings, but sought time to furnish a report about the implementation of the SC judgment.

It was submitted that the Terms of Reference was to collect, examine and review all relevant documents, record and evidence, record statement of relevant witnesses, assess the matter in light of applicable laws, regulations and policies, determine the role/directions of all concerned related to management and handling of the matter, submit a report along with recommendations and any other point/ term related to the matter.

The federal government informed the apex court that as per the ToRs, the committee held its first meeting on October 26, 2023 and had commenced its proceedings and would furnish a fact-finding report to the Ministry of Defence by December, 1, 2023.

In case more time is required for furnishing of the report, the committee would seek extension from the Ministry of Defence, the federal government submitted, and prayed that it may be allowed to submit the fact-finding report before the apex court.

Earlier, the government had filed a review petition under Article 188 of the Constitution through the defence secretary against the apex court judgment delivered in 2019 in a suo moto case regarding Faizabad sit-in.

The apex court had fixed the review petition of the federal government on Sept 28, 2023 but the government had withdrawn the instant review petition. The court, however, had raised questions vis-à-vis implementation of the judgment in relation to the Faizabad dharna.

Meanwhile, former interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Friday also withdrew his review petition filed against the judgment of the apex court in Faizabad dharna case. He submitted that neither he had any relation with Tehreek-e-Labiak Pakistan nor he had attended its dharna.

He said the apex court had delivered judgment in the Faizabad sit-in case, adding that since the court had not given any judgment against him, he withdrew his review petition.