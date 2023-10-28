ECP forms benches to hear objection to delimitation

The sign board of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) can be seen in this undated photo/ AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will hear objections regarding the preliminary delimitation of constituencies on November 01-02 at its central secretariat.

The ECP has formed two benches: the first bench will hold hearing on November 01 at 10:00am regarding objections about delimitation, concerning districts Shiekhupura, Jacobabad, Kashmore, Sialkot, Khuzdar and Rajanpur while the second bench will hold hearing on objections about Kurram, Khyber, Nankana Sahib, Attock, Jhelum, Kohat and Korangi.

According to the schedule for November 02, the first bench will hold hearing, concerning Malir, Sanghar, Swat, Haripur, Chakwal, Pishin while the second bench will conduct hearing about Mardan, Karachi East, Musa Khel, Lodhran, Noshero Feroz, Hub, Lasbela and Awaran.

Meanwhile, according to the ECP Media Coordination and Outreach Wing, the ECP has decided to keep all field offices open on Saturday, October 28, 2023 (public holiday) for the convenience of the public so that people can participate in vote registration, transfer, exclusion and data correction.

On October 24, the ECP extended the period of registration, transfer, exclusion and correction of data by three days from October 25 to October 28.

“Necessary instructions have been issued to the four provincial election commissioners in this regard to ensure that the offices of district election commissioners (registration officers) in their respective provinces should be kept open on Saturdays and all facilities are provided to the public regarding registration, transfer, exclusion and data correction,” it said.