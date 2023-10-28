One killed in Mir Ali firing

MIRANSHAH: A man was shot dead outside a clinic in Mir Ali area of North Waziristan tribal district on Friday. Rasool Zaman, a resident of Khajoori Zarkhel village, was fatally shot outside Dr Gulistan Clinic. Farhad Ali, a dispenser at the clinic, sustained severe injuries in the crossfire.
Both were shifted to the Mir Ali Hospital, while the assailants escaped before the police arrived at the crime scene.The motives behind the incident remained unknown till the filing of this report. However, the police said they were investigating the case.
