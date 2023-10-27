KP minister rules out financial emergency

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, provincial information minister Feroz Jamal. — APP/File

PESHAWAR: Ruling out financial emergency in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, provincial information minister Feroz Jamal has said there is no proposal to withdraw or slash the salaries and emoluments of government employees.

Feroz Jamal said that there is no likelihood of financial emergency in the province and expressed the hope that the financial position of the province would soon improve after the Centre repatriates the KP arrears held by it.

Caretaker Finance Minister Ahmad Rasool Bangash said the provincial cabinet has approved a budget of Rs529.118 billion for the next four months.

Addressing a press conference, Bangash said the 8-month budget for 2023-24 was Rs992.055 billion. This, he said shows a 12 pc increase in last year’s budget of Rs888 bn. He also said that for the running expenditure, Rs 417 bn and development funds of Rs112.18bn have been allocated from November to February 2024. This shows a 19 pc increase from Rs350.041bn earlier allocated for four months.

The minister said the medical teaching colleges will be given 25 percent amount on a monthly basis. Rs two billion are being released to the State Life for the Sehat Card facility.