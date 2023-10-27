SC issues circular on information about Practice and Procedure Act

A general view of Pakistan's Supreme Court in Islamabad. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD:The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday issued a circular for public awareness regarding the judgment about Supreme Court Practice and Procedure Act 2023. The circular said that the appeal against Article 184/3 could be filed as an ‘’intra court appeal’’.

The lawyers and the litigants have been asked to file the appeal as an intra-court appeal.

It stated that Section 5 of the Practice and Procedure Act provided a right of appeal against decisions under Article 184/3.It should be noted that the top court had upheld the said act and rejected the petitions against it.