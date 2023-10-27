SC issues circular on information about Practice and Procedure Act

ISLAMABAD:The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday issued a circular for public awareness regarding the judgment about Supreme Court Practice and Procedure Act 2023. The circular said that the appeal against Article 184/3 could be filed as an ‘’intra court appeal’’.
The lawyers and the litigants have been asked to file the appeal as an intra-court appeal.
It stated that Section 5 of the Practice and Procedure Act provided a right of appeal against decisions under Article 184/3.It should be noted that the top court had upheld the said act and rejected the petitions against it.
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, provincial information minister Feroz Jamal. — APP/FilePESHAWAR: Ruling out financial...
This photograph shows Pakistan security personnel looking on as travellers wait to cross the border between Pakistan...
Planning Commission officials chairing a meeting in this screengrab taken from a video released on September 8, 2023....
Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar speaking in this picture released on October 17, 2023. —...
PTI Punjab former president Dr Yasmin Rashid while speaking with the media in this picture released on May 4, 2023....
A picture taken from the southern Israeli city of Sderot shows smoke ascending over the northern Gaza Strip following...