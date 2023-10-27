District administration asked to remove encroachments

The rubble of a collapsed structure can be seen after the anti-encroachment operation in Peshawar in this picture released on October 26, 2023. — Facebook/Commissioner Peshawar Division, Peshawar

MARDAN: Residents have expressed concern over widespread encroachments in various bazaars and chowks, calling on the local administration to take immediate action to address the issue.

Muhammad Ejaz, a local resident, stated that encroachers have taken over several bazaars, resulting in traffic congestion and inconvenience for pedestrians.The areas affected by encroachment include Bank Road, Shahidano Bazaar, Charsadda Chowk, Malakand Chowk, Par Hoti Chowk, Dwasaro Chowk, Shamshi Road, and Sarfaraz Gunj Bazaar.

Muhammad Saeed Khan, another resident, pointed out that encroachers have set up illegal stalls along the roads and placed showcases on footpaths, making it difficult for customers to navigate the markets.

He also accused the district administration officials of receiving bribes. Additionally, he claimed that footpaths were being rented by either the owners or shopkeepers.Shahab Khan, another resident, pointed out the unauthorised construction of shops without formal approval of maps and the placement of fruit and vegetable stalls on both sides of the road, causing inconvenience for pedestrians.

He mentioned that Mayor Mardan Himayatullah Mayar had written to the relevant authorities, but no action had been taken. Shahab alleged that influential traders’ union leaders had close ties with officials, which prevented the administration from acting against encroachers.