Initiative launched to combat climate change-related challenges

PESHAWAR: WaterAid Pakistan (WAP) and Centre for Water and Climate (CWC), Institute of Management Sciences (IM Sciences), have formalised a partnership to address critical challenges in Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) with a specific focus on climate resilience.



The collaboration aims at conducting research on Pakistan’s WASH infrastructure, identifying areas for improvement and providing evidence-based recommendations. Special emphasis will be placed on climate-resilient WASH solutions to combat climate change-related challenges, said a press release issued here Thursday.

Key initiatives include developing comprehensive water security plans, capacity building for fresh graduates (with a focus on female professionals), a Zero Liquid Discharge initiative (Rain water harvesting, GroundWater Recharge, and Wastewater treatment facilities) - the first of its kind in KP and engaging students in various environmental initiatives.

The partnership also aims to secure grants for WASH-related projects, ensuring funds are effectively utilized. This collaboration represents a significant step towards achieving sustainable water solutions in Pakistan.