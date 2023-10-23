Highly qualified candidate denied FDE DG post

Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) building. — X/@FDEGOPOfficial

Islamabad:The process to fill the vacancy of the director-general of the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) has been marred by controversy amid the allegation of bias by a highly qualified candidate, Dr. Samia Rehman Dogar. The Ministry of Federal Education & Professional Training (MoFE&PT) had called for nominations from various ministries and departments to make a regular appointment to the FDE DG's position but the application of Dr. Samia for it was rejected raising questions about the selection process.

According to the recruitment rules approved by the government, the eligibility criteria for the post is a master’s degree (minimum 18 years of education) in finance, accounts, economics, management/public policy, public administration, law, education leadership management, along with 20 years of experience in the relevant field. Dr. Samia not only possesses the required qualifications but also boasts an impressive background in education specialising in teacher education.

She holds a doctorate in higher education, leadership and administration from the Northeastern University, USA, and has an extensive career in teaching, administrative roles, and policy analysis. A teacher at the Federal College of Education H-9 claimed that the apparent reason for the rejection of Dr. Samia's application was a workplace harassment case she filed against the education secretary.

She said that Dr. Samia's qualifications and experience in the field were extensive as she held a doctorate in higher education, leadership, and administration from an American university and had expertise in teacher education with over two decades of teaching and administrative experience.

The teacher added that Dr. Saima possessed skills in policy analysis, strategic planning, assessment, and item analysis and had been involved in teaching, curriculum design (STEM), and research thesis advising and evaluation for over 200 research projects spanning various educational levels. Dr. Saima worked as the chairperson for the Federal College of Education, H-9, and held the position of dean (academics) at the college with her work including multiple projects supported by the USAID. "It is very surprising to see the application of Dr Samia being rejected,” she said.

An assistant professor of the college claimed that the education department had shown a bias against Dr. Saima in the matter raising concerns about transparency and fairness of the selection process. He warned that Dr. Samia could move the court of law to "claim justice."