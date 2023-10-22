25 plots sold for Rs12.90 billion

The Capital Development Authority officials during a four-day open auction in Islamabad on October 18, 2023. — Facebook/The Capital Development Authority

Islamabad: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) auctioned 25 commercial and residential plots for Rs12.90 billion during four-day open auction which concluded here on Friday.

The finalization of highest bids which were accepted by the auction committee is subject to approval by the CDA Board. One of Blue Area plots measuring 611 square yards was auctioned for Rs1.033 billion. A residential plot measuring 555.55 square yards 8n sector F-8/4 received highest bid of Rs255 million another plot of same size in Sector F-10/2 was auctioned for Rs183 million.