2 policemen held

Islamabad: The Sadar Zone police have arrested two policemen involved in collecting extortion money from Massage Centres in the guise of officials of the civil intelligence agency, the police sources said Saturday.
The police, on intelligence-based information, conducted a raid at the time when two personnel of Islamabad police and Rescue-1122, were collecting extortion from the management of Massage Centres at E-11/2 and E-11/3 by threatening and blackmailing them, the police said and added that they collected monthly extortion from them for providing them protection from the police and other law enforcement agencies.
