LWMC makes special measures

Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) workers can be seen cleaning the streets on October 18, 2023. — Facebook/Lahore Waste Management Company

LAHORE: Expecting the arrival of huge crowd in Lahore, the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Saturday took special cleanliness measures.

On the instructions of LWMC CEO Babar Sahib Din, the LWMC operation’s team deployed thousands of its sanitary workers along with machinery and made extraordinary cleanliness arrangements.

The LWMC team gave special attention to VVIP routes such as Pine Avenue Road, Jati Umra Road and Raiwind Road and cleaned the routes excellently.

The company also deployed extra workers and machinery around Minar-e-Pakistan ground and carried out cleanliness activities there as well as on adjacent roads, including Outfall Road, Bund Road, Multan Road and other roads.