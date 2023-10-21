NAB recovers Rs600m from housing society

ISLAMABAD: The NAB, Rawalpindi has recovered Rs600 million from the management of Arain City, Fateh Jang through a plea bargain. In a statement, the NAB spokesperson said Accountability Court-1 granted approval for the plea bargain.

According to the NAB record, the number of victims was 1,019 and the recovered amount will soon be distributed among them.

The housing society was launched in Fateh Jang 18 years ago without obtaining the necessary NOC. The society management collected a significant sum of money from the public but failed to provide plots to any of the buyers.