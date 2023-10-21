Naqvi promises modern health facilities for people of South Punjab. Screengrab of a Twitter video.

MULTAN: Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi Friday said improvement in health facilities is the top priority of the caretaker government and people in south Punjab would be provided state-of-the-art health facilities at all levels.

Talking to reporters after the inspection of under-construction Nishtar Hospital Phase-II, the CM said the Nishtar Phase-II is a big challenge.He reviewed the pace of work at the site and said he is trying to launch Nishtar Phase-II by the end of December.

He said people from Sindh and Balochistan come to Multan Children’s Hospital.The CM said Children’s Hospital is doing good work. The condition of the wards of Multan Nishtar Hospital is bad. If there are 900 children with a capacity of 300 beds, the administration of the Children’s Hospital should be congratulated.

He said the Cardiology Hospital will also be completed by November 15. The Multan DHQ Hospital will be completed and functional by December 31, he maintained.The CM visited the radiology department, pharmacy, operation theaters, CT-Scan and basement of the under construction hospital. The Punjab secretaries Health and Construction, Communications and Project Director of Nishtar Phase-II gave briefing to the CM on ongoing construction works at the hospital.