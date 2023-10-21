Research paper on ‘Poetry on the Wall’

Dr Kanwal Khalid. Facebook

LAHORE:Renowned researcher and educationist Prof Dr Kanwal Khalid presented her latest research paper titled “Poetry on the Wall” at the 53rd THAAP Talk here on Friday.

Dr Kanwal, who also performed as consultant with Federal Ministry of Education, presented a detailed overview of the iconic picture wall of Lahore Fort, which is a representation of the unique characteristic of Mughal Emperor Akbar, fine detailing trademark of Emperor Jahangir and rich royal finish hallmark of Emperor Shah Jahan. In historical references also known as “Parda Wall”, the wall is situated at the front side of the River Ravi at the time of construction and is attributed to the Emperor Shah Jahan for its beautiful artwork. Dr Kanwal clarified that the poetic artwork on the wall and its embellishment were planned and initiated by the former Mughal rulers. She mentioned various historical references and revealed the whole process of creation of the wall including the selection, designing of niches, arches, frescos, panels, mosaics, kashikari, etc.