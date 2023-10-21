Kidnappers on the run after Rangers rescue child. x/AfghanistanTime

Rangers recovered on Friday a child from the captivity of kidnappers, who managed to escape, a spokesperson said. The Rangers spokesperson claimed that a timely operation by the paramilitary force in Manghopir thwarted a kidnapping-for-ransom attempt by rescuing the abducted child. On October 19, unidentified suspects had kidnapped a child from the same area, after which his father lodged a complaint with the Rangers helpline. The kidnappers demanded Rs2.5 million in ransom for the child’s release.

The paramilitary force used tactical means to trace the kidnappers, but they fled away in a vehicle, leaving the child near his house. The spokesperson added that raids were being conducted to arrest the suspects.

Street criminals held

District Central police during their crackdown against criminals arrested several suspects involved in a number of snatchings in different areas of the city.

The New Karachi police with the technical assistance of the CPLC took action and arrested Faheem Ahmed Hashmi with a pistol, cash and a snatched mobile phone. He is alleged to be a habitual offender and has been arrested and jailed several times in the past.

The Hyderi Market police caught two robbers red-handed at the Pari Mall opposite Hyderi Market Road. The suspects were fleeing after robbing a citizen, Sajjad Ahmed, when police reached the spot. When the suspects made an attempt to flee, police chased them and managed to arrest them with the stolen goods.

The suspects were identified as Hakeem Khan and Mohammad Ghafran. The police recovered a TT pistol, three mobile phones and a stolen motorcycle from the possession of the suspects.