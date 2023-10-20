LHC upholds decision on sealing Lal Haveli

Lahore High Court (LHC) building can be seen. — AFP/File

RAWALPINDI: Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi bench has upheld the decision of sealing Lal Haveli and once again rejected the plea seeking court order in connection with its de sealing.

The case came up for hearing before Justice Mirza Waqas Rauf of LHC Thursday.

Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) while presenting old pictures of Lal Haveli and record of structure in the court has declared the registry shown by the petitioners fake.

Sardar Abadul and his assistant advocate Sardar Shahbaz Khan were present in the court. Hafiz Ehsan, Counsel for ETPB, Deputy Administrator Asif Khan and Additional Attorney General (AAG) Siddique Awan were also present in the court.

Submitting old pictures of Lal Haveli and record of its structure in the court, ETPB took the plea Lal Haveli basically consists of unit No 158 and according to Municipal Corporation record Lal Haveli is a unit covering 18 marlas. Sheirkh Rashid and Sheikh Siddique had sought occupancy of Lal Haveli from ETPB in 1999. Lal Haveli is declared trust property legally. The registry which has been given by the petitioners has already been declared fake.