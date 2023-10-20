Badami Bagh bus terminal to be upgraded, says secy

A bus stand in Punjab can be seen in this picture. — INP/File

LAHORE: An action plan for upgrading the old lorry terminal in Badami Bagh has been decided under the special direction of Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, according to Secretary Transport Ahmed Javed Qazi.

Secretary Transport said the old lorry terminal would be modernised and improved to provide better travel facilities and a clean environment for transporters and passengers. He was addressing a meeting attended by Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa, DC Lahore Rafia Haider and representatives of LWMC, CW, Wasa, PHA and MCL.