Show cause notices issued to educators

Rawalpindi:The Punjab education department has issued show-cause notices to 189 educators, who were protesting against the privatisation of government schools and changes to pension rules and leave encashment, under the Punjab Employees Efficiency, Discipline Act (PEDA) 2006.
On the other hand, protesting teachers have decided not to respond to the ‘show cause’ notices and to continue the strike, boycott of the teaching system, and lockdown of all public schools.
