Friday October 20, 2023
Gaza tragedy

By News Desk
October 20, 2023

Hundreds of people were killed by Israeli airstrikes in Gaza. The majority of the people include women and children. There is a dearth of food, medicines, water, and additional necessities in Gaza. The vulnerable people of Palestine are being slain by Israel. The countries that are defending Palestine are Iran and Russia. The global community must provide food facilities and shelter to the people of Gaza.

Asma Nasir

Turbat