Flood-hit Sindh areas: Japan to give $5.3m for reconstruction of schools

Flood affectees can be seen walking into floodwater in Sindh after devastating floods in 2022. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: Japan signed an agreement on Wednesday to provide $5.3 million for reconstruction of educational facilities in flood-affected areas of Sindh.

According to the Japanese Embassy’s announcement, Tokyo would provide grant assistance of 794 million Japanese Yen (equivalent to around US$5.3 million/ or Rs1,530 million) for reconstruction of educational facilities in the flood-affected areas of Sindh.

On October 18, 2023, a signing ceremony for the assistance was held at the Ministry of Economic Affairs in Islamabad. Wada Mitsuhiro, Ambassador of Japan, Kinoshita Yasumitsu, Chief Representative of Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), Dr Kazim Niaz, Secretary, Ministry of Economic Affairs, and other officials from both countries attended the ceremony.

After June 2022, heavy monsoon rains intermittently caused flooding that submerged one-third of the country, resulting in more than 1,700 deaths and, on the whole, 33 million people were affected. Damage in Sindh province has been severe, accounting for 66 per cent of the total damage in the education sector.

This is the fourth grant aid through which the Japanese government would support improvement of educational facilities in Sindh. It has been reported that the school buildings assisted by Japan in the past projects suffered less damage and destruction from the rainfall and flooding in 2022 because they were designed and constructed based on an analysis of the 2010 floods.

The new project will also incorporate the concept of “Build Back Better” to reduce vulnerability of the target schools to future disasters and build resilience of communities where the schools are located.

At the signing ceremony, Wada Mitsuhiro stated, “I hope that the project this time will further contribute to creating an environment where children can continue to receive education even after the floods in the future.”

Kinoshita, while speaking at the event, said, “We believe that the new grant aid project will build not only school buildings, but also it will build brighter and more resilient future for the next generation of Pakistan”.

Dr Kazim Niaz appreciated the government and people of Japan for their valuable support with the assurance of extending all necessary facilitation for more meaningful cooperation between the two sides.