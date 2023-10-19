PPP ready to take every step for timely elections: Kaira

Former Advisor to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan and PPP leader Qamar Zaman Kaira during his speech in Lala Musa on October 9, 2023. — Facebook/Qamar Zaman Kaira

LALAMUSA: Former Advisor to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan and PPP leader Qamar Zaman Kaira has said that the timely conduct of elections stands constitutionally imperative and in case of postponement of the elections, the party will take every step under the constitution for holding election on time.

He expressed these views while talking to the media and said the measures taken to bring down the value of the dollar are very good and will benefit the people. “This will make life easier for the people but postponing the elections based on this is tantamount to violating a constitutional requirement. If global conditions have improved and our government institutions have taken steps to depreciate the dollar, that is a good sign. Our institutions should support every elected government.”

Kaira said the depreciation of the dollar will bring relief to the people due to the actions of the caretaker government or the improvement of the conditions in the world market. “There is a big difference between the power of any elected government and the power of a caretaker government or institution. If any elected government had taken the same steps, the court would probably have interfered for many reasons. During our time too, efforts were made to make people’s lives easier and to keep the dollar supply better and when the caretaker government came, the rate of the dollar increased greatly, our institutions interfered in the national interest, which is a positive step.”

He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf would have its reservations but the PPP also had serious reservations. There was a discussion on these concerns in the party’s CEC meeting with the consensus that Asif Ali Zardari would resolve the issues through dialogue and the party gave him authority to do so.