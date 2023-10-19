Drones targeting US, coalition forces shot down in Iraq: official. AFP/File

WASHINGTON: Two attack drones targeting American and allied forces in Iraq were shot down early on Wednesday without causing casualties, a US defence official said.

The official did not say who launched the drones, but pro-Iranian forces have threatened to attack American troops in Iraq because of Washington´s support for Israel in its war with Hamas.

“An attempted attack against US and coalition forces in Iraq was disrupted” early on Wednesday, the US official said, referring to the international coalition against the Islamic State (IS) jihadist group. “Two one-way drones were shot down in the attack.

There were no injuries to any forces during the attempted attack,” the official added, without specifying who downed them. Kurdish counter-terrorism forces said in a statement that an explosives-laden drone had crashed on Wednesday in the Arbil governorate in northern Iraq. The statement did not say the cause of the crash, and it was unclear if the drone was one of the two mentioned by the US defense official.