Islamic calligraphy exhibition held at PAC

People look an Islamic Calligraphy during an exhibition of Islamic Calligraphy at the Punjab Arts Council (PAC). — PAC website

Rawalpindi: A joint exhibition of Islamic calligraphy works of young calligraphers was organised at the Punjab Arts Council (PAC) here on Wednesday. More than 80 artworks of calligraphy have been placed in the exhibition consisting of Quranic verses, Names of Asmah Al-Hasna and names of prophets (AS). The special guests of the exhibition were Major (r) Aamir and Naheed Manzoor. Major (R) Aamir in his address said that creation was attributed to Allah and all that was between the earth and the heaven was created by Allah.

He said that artists have captured the beauty of nature in colours and colours speak their language. Aamir further said that artists always played a positive role in society and attracted the young generation towards art along with narrative education. Naheed Manzoor said that combining different themes in an exhibition was also an art.

The Arts Council has always provided a platform to the youth so that they could present their work to the world. He said that the Punjab government’s initiatives for the welfare of art and artists were exemplary, adding the Punjab government was aware of the financial difficulties of artists and was helping them with Artist Support Fund and Time Grants.