Partly cloudy forecast

A representational image showing the sky with clouds. — Geo.tv/File

LAHORE: Partly cloudy and cold weather was recorded in the City here on Wednesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Met officials said that continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. They predicted that dry weather was expected in most parts while cold in northern areas during night and morning hours.

Rainfall was recorded at several cities, including Khuzdar, Dalbandin, Muzaffarabad, Garhi Dupatta, Rawalakot, Kakul, Kalam, Balakot, Chitral, Drosh, Rawalpindi, Murree, Gujranwala and Sialkot. Wednesday’s minimum temperature was recorded at Leh and Kalam where mercury dropped to -02°C, while in Lahore, it was 16°C and maximum was 26.5°C.