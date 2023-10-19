High court seeks report on killing of missing person in ‘police encounter’

An outside view of the Sindh High Court's building. — Facebook/File

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday directed the investigation SP and SITE Superhighway police to submit a report with regard to the killing of a missing person.

The direction came on a petition of Noor Alam who had submitted that his son Mohammad Usman was allegedly picked up by personnel of law enforcement agencies and his whereabouts were unknown.

The investigation officer filed a progress report mentioning that the petitioner’s son had been killed in a police encounter and an FIR registered by the SITE Superhighway police after that encounter stated that an explosive substance and illegal weapon were found in his possession.

The petitioner asked for the place of burial of his son.

A division bench of the SHC headed by Justice Naimatullah Phulpoto after perusal of the investigation officer’s report directed the investigation SP and concerned inspector who was the investigation officer of the case to appear before the court and submit a report on the place of burial of the petitioner’s son as well as the fate of the FIR registered by the police with regard to the killing of the missing person.

In another cases, the high court directed the ministries of defence and interior to submit progress reports with regard to the whereabouts of missing persons who were declared to be in the category of enforced disappearance.

Hearing petitions regarding the missing persons, the SHC observed that the cases of missing persons were pending since last couple of years but no efforts were being made to trace their whereabouts. The SHC directed the investigation officers to use modern devises and technology to ascertain the whereabouts of missing persons.

The high court was informed by a provincial law officer that the families of the persons whose cases had been declared to be in the category of enforced disappearance would be provided financial assistance as per the relevant rules.

The SHC directed the heads of joint investigation teams and provincial task force to repeat their sessions for updating the status of the missing persons’ locations.

Encroachments

The high court directed the District East deputy commissioner, civic agencies and others to submit compliance reports with regard to the removal of encroachments from the Post Office Cooperative Housing Society.

During the hearing of a petition, the SHC took exception to the authorities’ failure to comply with the court order and inquired a provincial law officer why the order had not been implemented.

The law officer submitted that land grabbers had created a law and order situation due to which the court order could not be implemented. The SHC directed the District East administration, civic agencies and others to remove the encroachments and submit a compliance report.