I recently visited my native town ‘Serai Naurang’ located in Lakki Marwat. The unusual loadshedding I witnessed there is indescribable. Electricity is available only for four hours a day and its lights out after 4pm. The electricity is restored at around six in the morning. The entire area is plunged in utter darkness despite the volatile law and order situation.

It is true that Wapda has outstanding dues, but these long and unscheduled power outages are not the way to recover these payments. Action should be taken against defaulters, and the entire area should not be affected. Due to the constant power breakdown, children are badly affected. The weather has once again turned hot due to lack of rains, and without electricity one can hardly sleep peacefully at night. The government, especially Wapda authorities, are requested to restore the power supply in the area at night to mitigate people’s suffering.

Guldar Ali Khan Wazir

Zhob