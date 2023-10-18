POL price cut; Officials directed to ensure relief to people

A person can be seen refilling in a car. — AFP/File

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry on Tuesday urged relevant authorities to ensure that the recent reductions in petroleum prices directly benefit the public.

An official communique said the chief secretary specifically instructed the Transport Department to collaborate closely with transporters to calculate and subsequently decrease fares on all routes.

“Regional transport authorities have been tasked with implementing these revised fare schedules throughout the province,” it said, adding, commissioners and deputy commissioners have been directed to engage with traders’ associations to efficiently manage and reduce the prices of essential goods and non-food items.

The chief secretary, the statement said, emphasized the provincial government’s commitment to alleviating the financial burdens on citizens and providing them with substantial relief.

He directed all the deputy commissioners to intensify monitoring efforts to regulate the prices of all items in accordance with directives from the prime minister. The Performance Management and Reforms Unit (PMRU) has also been assigned to create new tasks related to these directives and submit daily reports, the communique added.