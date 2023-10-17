61 officers attend PAW courses

Performance Audit Wing (PAW), Lahore board can be seen in this picture released on June 26, 2019. — Facebook

LAHORE: Performance Audit Wing (PAW), Lahore, Monday conducted two courses on ECOSAI online course on “forensic audit” and “impact audit”.

Some 61 officers attended the courses across the country and 28 participants of Supreme Audit Institutions from Belarus, Iran, Palestine, Turkiye, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus and Pakistan attended ECOSAI Online Course on “Forensic Audit”.

The courses were designed and conducted to improve and strengthen the analytical skills of the participants. A forensic audit is an in-depth examination of an organisation’s financial records and transactions to identify potential fraud, misconduct, or other irregularities. The purpose of a forensic audit is to gather evidence that can be used to support legal action or to help the organisation take corrective action to prevent future fraud. The aim of impact audit is to measure and report on positive and negative outcomes of an initiative and to identify areas for improvement.

An impact audit is a type of evaluation that assesses the effects of a programme, project, or organisation on society, the environment, and the economy. An impact audit provides valuable insights into the effectiveness of an initiative and can help organisations to improve their performance and achieve their goals in a sustainable and responsible manner. The officers shared their feedback regarding the training sessions and gave their views that these sessions increased their knowledge & skill capacity of performance auditing.