Documentary ‘Humsaya’ screened

LAHORE: A documentary film, ‘Humsaya’, (neighbour), a project of Centre for Social Justice (CSJ), was screened for students at Blackstone School of Law and Business.
Written and directed by Daud Akhtar Murad, Humsaya won an award for “best short documentary on human rights” at the prestigious Venice Intercultural Film Festival (VIFF) in February this year (2023). It was screened in Venice two years back.
The award was announced this year. The film is about abduction of minor girls, forced conversions and non-cooperation of the state functionaries. CSJ informs people about their rights, the laws and the initiatives of parliamentarians.
