City receives scattered rain

LAHORE: Cloudy weather with moderate scattered rain was observed in the city here on Monday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.
The rain started early morning and continued till evening. The rain slowed down the traffic on various roads due to slipperiness on the roads and parking of motorcycles on the sides and under shades.
Met officials warned that moderate to heavy falls may increase water flows in local Nullahs/streams and may trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra & Abbottabad from Monday/Tuesday. They said a westerly wave was affecting upper and central parts of the country and likely to persist till Tuesday. Met officials predicted that partly cloudy weather in most upper parts with rain-wind/thunderstorm (with snow over high mountains) was expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, Potohar region and northeast Punjab.
Monday’s lowest minimum temperature was recorded at Leh where mercury dropped down to -01°C while in Lahore it was 18.7°C and maximum was 22.5°C.
