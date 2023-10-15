Where’s the OIC?

The OIC was mainly established to procure a unilateral global platform for Muslim world to unite. It is a bloc that has the bulk of natural resources, and pivotal geo-strategic positions.

Israel's transgression as an illegal occupation of Palestine is crystal clear. The UN declaration of a boundary separation couldn't safeguard the rights of the Palestinians because Israel doesn't listen to the UN. The ongoing war by Israel is an outcome of what happened in 1948. Despite the carnage in Gaza, the Muslim World seems quiet. It is time for the OIC to unite the Muslim world around this cause.

Sajid Ali Naich

Dadu