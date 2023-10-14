Israeli embassy employee attacked with knife in Beijing

BEIJING: An Israeli embassy worker in China´s capital was attacked with a knife by another foreign national and hospitalised on Friday, with the suspect later arrested, officials said.

Video geolocated by AFP shows the man was stabbed with a knife on a street in the Chinese capital. “An Israeli employee of the Israeli embassy in Beijing was attacked today,” Israel´s foreign ministry said in a statement, adding that the attack did not take place at the embassy compound.

“The employee is being treated at hospital and is in stable condition,” the statement said. “The motive for the assault is being looked into.” In a statement, police in Beijing´s Chaoyang District said “a 50-year-old male relative of an Israeli diplomat was stabbed by another foreign national outside the entrance to a supermarket... at around 2 pm”.

A preliminary investigation had shown the foreign national to be “a 53-year-old male involved in small goods trading in Beijing”, the statement said.